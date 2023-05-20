G20 meeting: Traffic Police issue advisory

Srinagar, May 20: Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory in wake of the upcoming G20 event at SKICC here on May 22 and May 23.
As per an advisory SSP Traffic (CITY) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that G20 meeting related events are scheduled to be held at SKICC on May 22 and May 23. “A large number of delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend.
In order to avoid congestion on various routes during the meeting, following route plan, advisory is issued for general public to avoid any inconvenience,” the advisory reads.
It states that on May 22, traffic movement on Boulevard Road from Nehru Park and Gupkar upto Kralsangri shall be restricted from 1030 Hrs. till 2200 Hrs.
On May 23, traffic movement on Boulevard Road from Nehru Park and Gupkar upto Kralsangri shall be restricted from 0800 Hrs. till 2200 Hrs.
“All such motorists intending to travel towards Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan are advised to adopt the alternate road from Dalgate, Rainawari, Hazratbal route instead of Boulevard Road axis.
Traffic assistance points for all such vehicles shall be placed at Badyari, Nehru Park, Gupkar, Kralsangri & Nishat for ensuring smooth movement towards Nishat, Shalimar & Harwan.
Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan - Shalimar - Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal-Chowk are advised to travel via Foreshore - Hazratbal route instead of Nishat - Boulevard Road axis to reach their respective destinations.
Traffic assistance points for all such vehicles shall be placed at Shalimar, Nishat, Kralsangri, Habbak Crossing, Duck Park & Habak crossing for ensuring smooth movement towards Lal chowk.
Tourists intending to visit Mughal Gardens and other destinations are advised to follow the traffic advisory.
“Locals and Tourists from Nehru Park should use Gagribal, Buchwara road and Exit via Dalgate, likewise one way shall be followed from UNO office, CD Hospital upto Nehru Park. Motorists intending to travel from Guiab Bagh - Zakoora - Naseembagh - Habbak and adjacent areas should adopt Habak - Dargah - Khanyar route to reach Lal Chowk instead of Foreshore Road,” it states.
‘Motorists are advised to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and avoid parking their vehicles on roadside. Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed. Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route. In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room No. 103 -