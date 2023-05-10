G20 Selfie standee, banners and flags: Kashmir University decks up for Y20 event

The historic event, to be inaugurated by Honourable Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, who is the Chancellor of the University, at the sprawling Convocation Complex also includes a mega Sustainability Exhibition showcasing J&K’s bouquet of arts, crafts, traditional livelihood practices and scientific innovations.

Two gate-type canopies highlighting the theme of the Youth20 Consultation have also been set-up at the entrance of the Moulana Rumi and Sir Syed gates of the University. All around the main campus, as well as Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, small flex hoardings with photographs of Shankaracharya Temple, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Shri Amarnathji Cave Shrine, Mela Kheer Bhawani Temple, Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, and other revered places in J&K, have been pole-mounted all across the University Campus. More flex hoardings depicting J&K’s vast diversity of arts and handicrafts, pashmina-shawl weaving, carpet-making, ‘Sozni’ work, and copper-work, among others, have also been put up.