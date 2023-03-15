G20 Summit: Div Com reviews infrastructural, face-lift requirements of institutions

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; Commissioner, SMC & CEO Smart City Srinagar, Athar Amir; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ah Rather; Chief Engineer, R&B and other officers of line departments.

During his visit to Kashmir Nursing Home, Bidhuri issued a slew of instructions to the officers to facelift the outer boundary wall & entrance gate of the institute. He directed for replacement of existing iron gate and display board with new ones and instructed for installation of signages.