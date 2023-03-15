G20 Summit: Div Com reviews infrastructural, face-lift requirements of institutions

Srinagar, Mar 15: In view of hosting G20 Summit in Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday visited Kashmir Nursing Home and SKIMS Soura to take stock of arrangements regarding health facilities and availability of equipment and staff in the institutions.
The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; Commissioner, SMC & CEO Smart City Srinagar, Athar Amir; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ah Rather; Chief Engineer, R&B and other officers of line departments.
During his visit to Kashmir Nursing Home, Bidhuri issued a slew of instructions to the officers to facelift the outer boundary wall & entrance gate of the institute. He directed for replacement of existing iron gate and display board with new ones and instructed for installation of signages.
Div Com impressed the administration of the Kashmir Nursing Home to pace up the ongoing developmental and upgradation works of wards and theaters including tiling, painting of walls, installation of equipment, replacement of damaged windows and impressed for completion of the same before 31st March. He also instructed CE R&B for black topping of interior lanes and parking space at KNH besides he asked for landscape development of the lawn.
To enhance the aesthetics of ambience, he directed colour coating of rusted roofs of adjoining buildings.
While visiting SKIMS Soura, Div Com inspected Administrative Block, Exclusive Burn Theater, Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, Disaster Ward, Infectious Disease Block and Helipad.
On the occasion, he was briefed about the status of infrastructure and State of Art facilities in place at the institution including equipment, staff, beds besides washroom and bathroom facilities.
He was informed that the institution is ready to provide best services besides the capacity is further being enhanced.
Div Com instructed Director SKIMS to beautify the parks, entrance gate and colour iron grills besides ensure cleanliness and sanitation around the hospital.