G20 Summit | Secy Health takes stock of healthcare arrangements at Kashmir Nursing Home

Srinagar, April 25: Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupender Kumar today visited Kashmir Nursing Home here at Gupkar to take a first-hand appraisal of facilities being made for the upcoming G20 summit to be held in Kashmir in May.
As per the statement, Secretary Health was accompanied by Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Tanveer Masood and Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.
The Secretary Health visited all the sections of the Nursing Home and took review of ongoing work being done for health facilities for the G20 summit.
He directed Principal Government Medical College Srinagar and Medical Superintendent Kashmir Nursing Home to expedite the pending work and make the hospital fully ready in all respects within a fortnight.
He also directed the Medical Superintendent to increase the OPD footfalls of the hospital so that the people benefited at large.
Secretary Health and Medical Education has been regularly taking stock of healthcare arrangements for G20 meetings and making all facilities available for the visiting dignitaries.
On his directions, medical staff is being trained with updated healthcare equipment and facilities which will be available during the G20 summit.