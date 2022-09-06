Gandhi Memorial College organises orientation programme

Srinagar, Sep 6: The Career Counselling cell, Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar organised a one day orientation programme for the newly admitted students of BA/B.Sc/B.Com 1st Semester in the College Auditorium on the eve of Teachers Day.
The main objective of the event was to make students aware about the college code of conduct, create awareness about the various curricular and co-curricular activities that help them in their overall development.
In her presidential lecture, the principal, Prof (Dr) Asmat thanked Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department for implementing the New Education Policy whose gist is the holistic development of students. Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Convener Admissions, gave a detailed presentation on New Education Policy. Dean Arts, Science and Commerce also delivered lectures.