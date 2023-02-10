Garbage dumps at Gasso Hazratbal irk residents

Srinagar, Feb 10: Residents of Gasso Hazratbal area here have expressed concern over garbage dump in the area.
The locals said the garbage dump attracts stray dogs hampering their movement. They said there are many garbage dumps on the main road at Mulphaq, Burzahma, Inderhama, and Gasso.
“Dogs at these garbage dumps attack pedestrians. The authorities are neither acting against dog menace nor garbage issue. Our lives have been endangered due to the issue,” said Faisal Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that since the area is without adequate street lighting, that has made things more grave.
“Students, women, and children are walking along these roads and are chased by these dogs. We appeal to authorities to look into the issue,” said another local.