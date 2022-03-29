Gaw Kadal faces shortage of drinking water, residents stage protest

Srinagar, Mar 29: Alleging failure of PHE Department in providing adequate water supply, residents of Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas staged protest today.
The protesters including large number of women raised slogans against the PHE Department stating that water shortage has affected their normal life.
One of the protesters said despite taking up the issue with authorities, the water scarcity problem still persists.
We are living in the heart of the city and still face acute water shortage. This grave issue has forced us to hit roads to attract attention of the authorities,” the protesters said appealing to authorities to restore water supply. (Kashmir News Trust)