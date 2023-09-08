Gaw Kadal residents stage protest against installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar, Sep 8: The residents of Gaw Kadal on Friday staged protest against installation of Smart Meters.
The protestors, which mostly consisted of women, blocked the vital Gaw Kadal bridge in the afternoon and continued till late evening.
Many protesters said that their electricity supply was cut off after they resisted the move from the officials.
“They are using these forceful tactics so we may bow down to their decisions. But we question this strategy of the administration. Is this within the ambit of law,” asked a protestor.
This is the fifth protest in the area against installation of Smart Meters. Before this, residents of Basant Bagh protested for two weeks demanding an end to this process. However, after remaining without electricity for over 12 days, they went to the concerned department accepting Smart Meters to be installed and soon their electricity was restored.
The roads in adjacent areas including of Barbar Shah and Red Cross witnessed heavy flow of traffic as protesters were reluctant to let anyone pass through Gaw Kadal.