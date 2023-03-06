GDC Hyderpora organises panel discussion

The panel discussion was initiated by a welcome address by the Principal, Prof Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi. The guests shared their experiences on the development of Entrepreneurship skills. Mehmood Ur Rasheed stressed upon the need of developing soft skills and feeling one’s experience. Dr Maroof Shah shared various ideas regarding sustainability of existence and becoming self-reliant. M Y Mashur shared his ground level experience as far as financial, intellectual and spiritual growth is concerned. The college administration expresses gratitude to Department of Higher Education for financial assistance and Director Colleges, UT of J&K for support and assistance in organising such events and guiding the college as far as putting it on the trajectory of a specialisation specific Institute is concerned.