Geriatric Medicine orientation programme concludes

Srinagar, Feb 19: The Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, in collaboration with Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital Rainawari organised a two-day orientation workshop under National Program for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE).
The orientation program was attended by Epidemiologists, Medical Officers and other paramedical staff working in different PHCs of district Srinagar.
Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mustaq Ahmed Rather emphasised, "Health department is committed to provide equal health facilities to all citizens including elderly population.
Stressing upon the importance of care of elderly people, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr. Jameel Ahmed Mir said, "Health needs of elderly patients differ from those of adults.”
Dr. Bilquees Shah, Coordinator NBEMS, JLNM Hospital said, "Elderly people have equal right to health and our mission is to train our doctors and allied staff about taking care of elderly population". Secretary Academics, DHSK, Dr. Akhtar Ganai, Dr Nasir Shamas, Faculty NBEMS also spoke on the occasion.