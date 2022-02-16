GHSS Amira Kadal felicitates meritorious students of 12th class

“Government Higher Secondary School Amira Kadal created history by bagging 24 positions and 612 distinctions in this year's 12th class board examination. This chapter will be written in gold in the history of the school,” Media Secretary GHSS Amira Kadal Srinagar said in a statement.

The statement said a party in honour of the meritorious candidates was organised at the school today. “The event was held to felicitate them for bringing laurels to the institution,” it said.