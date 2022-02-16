GHSS Amira Kadal felicitates meritorious students of 12th class
Srinagar, Feb 16: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Amira Kadal today felicitated the students who passed 12th class exam with positions and distinctions.
“Government Higher Secondary School Amira Kadal created history by bagging 24 positions and 612 distinctions in this year's 12th class board examination. This chapter will be written in gold in the history of the school,” Media Secretary GHSS Amira Kadal Srinagar said in a statement.
The statement said a party in honour of the meritorious candidates was organised at the school today. “The event was held to felicitate them for bringing laurels to the institution,” it said.
The event was graced by Dr Tasadduq Hussain, Director School Education Kashmir. “The director was all praise for the Principal Afeefa Qureshi and appreciated her efforts in taking the school to next level. He also congratulated the students for this unprecedented feat,” the statement said.
Besides different principals of schools, Chief Education Officer Srinagar and Deputy Chief Education Officer were also present at the event.
Later on the Principal of the school thanked the guests for their presence there.
This event also marked the exhibition of the school magazine Uqaab.