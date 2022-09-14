GHSS Rainawari organises annual day

On the occasion, various stalls including Science stalls, Portable planetarium Chemistry stall, Physics stall, Astronomy stall, Fossil stall, Bio stall, Art and craft stall, Body mass index (health wellness) stall besides food and cooking stalls were set up.

The organisers said the programme was organised to inculcate the scientific temper within the students mass. A special lecture came Zareef Ahmad Zareef, noted poet stressed on preservation of Kshmiri language besides paying due care to science learning.