GHSS Rainawari organises annual day

Srinagar, Sep 14: Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Rainawari today organised annual day and science mele.
Different segments of the programme were Green installation under theme one bottle one plant. The event was inaugurated by the Director School Education Kashmir Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir.
On the occasion, various stalls including Science stalls, Portable planetarium Chemistry stall, Physics stall, Astronomy stall, Fossil stall, Bio stall, Art and craft stall, Body mass index (health wellness) stall besides food and cooking stalls were set up.
The organisers said the programme was organised to inculcate the scientific temper within the students mass. A special lecture came Zareef Ahmad Zareef, noted poet stressed on preservation of Kshmiri language besides paying due care to science learning.
On the occasion, students and staff members were felicitated for their contribution.
Director School Educationr Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir hailed the efforts of Principal GHSS Rainawari Kousar Jabeen and staff for their dedication in making this programme a grand success.