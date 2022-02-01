Srinagar
Girl attacked with acid in downtown Srinagar
The girl has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.
Srinagar, Feb 1: Unknown persons threw acid on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal area on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The girl (name withheld), a resident of Eidgah area of the city, came under attack in Usmani Colony area of Wantpora, reported news agency GNS.
The girl, they said, has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.
Confirming the incident, a police official said a team was on way to the incident site.
Further details are awaited.