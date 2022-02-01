Girl grievously injured in acid attack at Hawal

Srinagar, Feb 1: A girl suffered grievous burn injures in an acid attack by unidentified persons at Hawal area in Downtown here on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place at Wantpora area of Hawal after unidentified persons threw acid on the 24-year old girl outside her home.
She was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital for treatment. She was being operated on when this report was filed.
Her face has been completely burnt. Besides there are grievous injuries on her left hand. We are trying to ascertain whether her eyes too are damaged or not. Doctors from Ophthalmology department are also part of the operation,” Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Dr Kawaljeet Singh said.
Soon after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and other senior officers rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.
“We are trying to ascertain identity of the people involved. Such crimes, particularly against the women folk are not acceptable at all.
All angles of the incident are being investigated. We will try to crack the case as soon as possible and arrest the culprits. We have picked up few suspects,” the SSP added.