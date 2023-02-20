GK Impact | Authorities direct transporters to ensure evening transport facilities in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 20:A day after Greater Kashmir reported on Srinagar’s lack of evening transportation options, the authorities became aware of the pressing difficulties and issued a directive to transport companies in Srinagar asking them to ensure transport services during morning and evening hours in the summer capital.
Commuters from several parts of Srinagar complained that there was no public transportation available in the evening. The passengers claimed that because there is no public transportation in urban areas after dusk, they have enormous difficulties. They claimed that the issue is made worse by the scarcity of cabs in the evenings. The issue, according to the passengers, is more common on the routes that run through Hazratbal, Burzahama, Tailbal, Harwan, and nearby neighbourhoods, including uptown Srinagar.
The RTO office issued official instructions in this regard to address the absence of transportation in these areas following the Greater Kashmir report on Monday.
“With reference to the aforementioned subject, it is to state that the transport service providers for routes, mentioned in the paper cutting, have been directed to ensure that the number of vehicles allowed as per permit should ply without any fail for the benefit of the general public especially in evening and morning hours,” readss the official communication by RTO office.
“They stand warned of dire consequences in case of any default in this respect. The Departmental Enforcement Sleuth has also been put under strict instruction to check and ensure implementation of the decision of ensuring plying of requisite public transport,” it added.
It is important to note that the problem had a significant impact on office employees, students, women, and the elderly. The cab service yards at Exchange Road, Lal Chowk, and Maisuma, according to the passengers, are largely empty in the evenings. They said that after dusk, the Harwan route’s taxi service is also inoperable.
The official communication instructed Departmental Enforcement Sleuth to check and ensure implementation of the decision to ensure plying of necessary public transport and forewarned operators of dire consequences in case of any failure to provide proper public transport facility to the locals in these areas.