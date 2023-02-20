GK Impact | Authorities direct transporters to ensure evening transport facilities in Srinagar

Commuters from several parts of Srinagar complained that there was no public transportation available in the evening. The passengers claimed that because there is no public transportation in urban areas after dusk, they have enormous difficulties. They claimed that the issue is made worse by the scarcity of cabs in the evenings. The issue, according to the passengers, is more common on the routes that run through Hazratbal, Burzahama, Tailbal, Harwan, and nearby neighbourhoods, including uptown Srinagar.

The RTO office issued official instructions in this regard to address the absence of transportation in these areas following the Greater Kashmir report on Monday.