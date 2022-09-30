GK NIT Srinagar attains 99% score in annual transparency audit report ratings

Under the instructions of RTI regulatory body, Central Information Commission (CIC) New Delhi, NITTTR Chandigarh was nominated external auditor agency.

The agency (NITTTR) evaluated NIT Srinagar's performance on 850 parameter marks and NIT Srinagar scored 847 marks out of them, which is 99.29 percent in all its prescribed parameters.

Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended greetings to the entire fraternity for making the institute’s administration proud. We are committed to bring transparency in all sectors and there will be no compromise on it,” he said.