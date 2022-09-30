GK NIT Srinagar attains 99% score in annual transparency audit report ratings

Srinagar, Sep 30: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday scored 99.29 percent in transparency audit report ratings, 2021-22 that were released by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh.
Under the instructions of RTI regulatory body, Central Information Commission (CIC) New Delhi, NITTTR Chandigarh was nominated external auditor agency.
The agency (NITTTR) evaluated NIT Srinagar's performance on 850 parameter marks and NIT Srinagar scored 847 marks out of them, which is 99.29 percent in all its prescribed parameters.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended greetings to the entire fraternity for making the institute’s administration proud. We are committed to bring transparency in all sectors and there will be no compromise on it,” he said.
“Transparency makes data easily accessible and understandable to all. It is important as it allows people to make informed decisions, hold accountable, and improve communication,” Prof. Sehgal said.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal expressed his special gratitude to NITTTR faculty and other officials, for carrying out a transparency audit report for NIT Srinagar. They had directed us to share information and that was shared with them in time bound manner,” he said.
He also congratulated administrative staff especially Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik, who worked hard on entire Suo Motu disclosure of the institute. He facilitated the conduct of the audit exercise smoothly by NITTTR officials.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated staff and administration especially Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik for achieving the feat and maintaining the record of RTIs, public grievances, and legal matters.
He said transparency is the key to the overall development and progress of any institute. We at NIT encourage transparency at every level and have succeeded,” he said.
“If there is a lack of transparency, it can increase the risk of misunderstandings and ineffective communication. It is the need of the hour that information should be transparent and easy to access and utilize,” Prof. Bukhari said.
“NIT Srinagar has achieved a historic milestone in transparency audit ratings. It will continue to excel in upcoming years,” he said.
Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik said the main objective of this exercise is two-fold way, one is to make a thorough assessment of voluntary disclosures and other is to indicate the areas and directions for increasing transparency in Public Authorities.
“Secondly, to take stock of, and to assess, quantitative and qualitative compliance by PAs of the mandated Suo-Motu disclosures under Section 4 of the RTI Act 2005, so that information will be available in the public domain,” he said.
Hazik said on the recommendations of RTI's regulatory body Central Information Commission New Delhi, the audit of NIT Srinagar was carried out by NITTTR Chandigarh.
"I am thankful to my colleagues in the administration and unconditional support from the Director and Registrar NIT Srinagar during the entire process. In coming years, our institute will achieve 100 percent in transparency audit report ratings," he said.