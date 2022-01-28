GMC Professor gets patent for innovative Laparoscopic Retractor

He said the patent had been applied from 2013, “but due to long, rigorous and stringent verification process, it took many years to finally get the instrument registered as Intellectual Property.”

Dr Chalkoo has been actively involved in improvement of surgical techniques and processes and has authored many research papers to his credit. His works have been published in Journal of Surgery and Transplantation, International Journal of Orthopedics, Journal of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. He is recognised nationally and internationally for his techniques in laparoscopy and Minimal access surgery viz the Chalkoo Technique, the Chalkoo Concepts, the Chalkoo’s Modifications, the Chalkoo’s Stitch.