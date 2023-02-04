GMC Srinagar achieves feat | HOD conferred IAPSM Fellow, team bags special award

Srinagar, Feb 4: Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head, Department of Community Medicine (SPM), Government Medical College Srinagar has been conferred as a fellow of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) at ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.
He was felicitated during golden jubilee annual national conference of IAPSM organised by Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Hyderabad. The fellowship was conferred during the inaugural function by the chief guest, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry to Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan to signify the recognition of his outstanding contribution in advancement of preventive and social medicine.
Dr Khan is also a fellow of the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Medical Association - Academy of Medical Specialties (IMA-AMS), fellow of the ‘foundation for advancement of international medical education and research’ (FAIMER). He’s a member of over two dozen national and international professional associations and societies, and also a member of various committees constituted by the government.
During the IAPSMCON Hyderabad, Dr. Salim who was also the member of the national organising committee, chaired the inaugural plenary session on neglected tropical diseases. He was also declared elected as a member of the national governing council of IAPSM representing the north zone during 2023-24.
During the valedictory of IAPSMCON 2023, the delegation team of GMC Srinagar was felicitated with a special award for highest number of delegates from any institution in the country. The fifteen delegates from GMC Srinagar presented their research work through oral and poster presentations. During the general body meeting of the IAPSM conference, GMC Srinagar was selected to hold the annual national conference of IAPSM in 2025.