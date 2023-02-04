GMC Srinagar achieves feat | HOD conferred IAPSM Fellow, team bags special award

He was felicitated during golden jubilee annual national conference of IAPSM organised by Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Hyderabad. The fellowship was conferred during the inaugural function by the chief guest, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry to Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan to signify the recognition of his outstanding contribution in advancement of preventive and social medicine.

Dr Khan is also a fellow of the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Medical Association - Academy of Medical Specialties (IMA-AMS), fellow of the ‘foundation for advancement of international medical education and research’ (FAIMER). He’s a member of over two dozen national and international professional associations and societies, and also a member of various committees constituted by the government.