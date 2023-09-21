GMC Srinagar condoles demise of Dr Deepak Sharma in road accident

Srinagar, Sep 21: A condolence meeting of the staff and students of Govt. Medical College (GMC) Srinagar was today held at GMC Srinagar Auditorium, here to condole the demise of Dr. Deepak Sharma, Senior Post Graduate Scholar of the Department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar.
Dr Deepak died on Thursday after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle at Navayuga tunnel near Ujroo village in Qazigund.
On the occasion, Principal/ Dean along with senior faculty members, Registrars and Post-Graduates of GMC Srinagar expressed grief on this tragic loss of life of a wonderful human being.
In this hour of grief, the entire staff and students of GMC Srinagar stand with the bereaved family and pray to God to give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss and may the departed soul rest in peace.