GMC Srinagar conducts outreach health camp at Lidwas

Srinagar, Sep 3: Government Medical College Srinagar, Department of Community Medicine alongwith its Block Medical Officer Hazratbal conducted a first-of-its-kind two-day health outreach camp at Lidwas.
Lidwas is a hard-to-reach area, which is 12 kilometres moderately tough trek from Dara, Harwan on outskirts of Srinagar district. The organisers I a statement said services were provided to tribal nomads and residents at Padcha pal, Moinaar, Darwen, Chanwen, Bokchem,Teepatri, and finally camp based at Lidwas meadow.
It said the patients were provided both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment to patients en route and at Lidwas camp. ‘Approximately 150 patients ranging from newborns, antenatal women to geriatric population were provided services. Pertinently, the decision to hold this outreach health camp was taken in a recently held public Darbar in Murinder Bagh by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad who emphasised for reaching hard to reach areas for providing medicare,” it said.
The medical team comprised Dr S. Muhammad Salim Khan (HOD), Dr Muhammad Iqbal Pandit, Dr. Inaamul Haq, Dr. Waseem Raja, Dr. Kouser Sideeq, Dr. Rifat Jan, Dr. Sahila Nabi, Dr Khalid Bashir, Dr. Abdul Rouf, Dr Abdul Hamid, Dr Iqra Nisar, Dr Labeeb, Dr Furqana, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, technical assistant and team led by Dr Fara Shafi, BMO Hazratbal including Dr. Mudasir Majeed, Haroon Nazir, Feroze Ahmad, Abdul Rashid Lone, Abdul Rashid Fomda made all necessary arrangements. The organisers expressed gratitude to the Tourism department for providing logistic support.
“The camp was highly appreciated by the tribals and Phaak Development Forum, a conglomerate representative of the vast population concerned with area development and appreciated the efforts put by GMC Srinagar and especially BMO Hazratbal for such people friendly health initiatives,” it said.
“Such mega camps have been conducted regularly in different areas of Block Hazratbal to provide health care at the door steps of the residents and such efforts would continue in future also,” said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar.