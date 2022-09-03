GMC Srinagar conducts outreach health camp at Lidwas

It said the patients were provided both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment to patients en route and at Lidwas camp. ‘Approximately 150 patients ranging from newborns, antenatal women to geriatric population were provided services. Pertinently, the decision to hold this outreach health camp was taken in a recently held public Darbar in Murinder Bagh by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad who emphasised for reaching hard to reach areas for providing medicare,” it said.

The medical team comprised Dr S. Muhammad Salim Khan (HOD), Dr Muhammad Iqbal Pandit, Dr. Inaamul Haq, Dr. Waseem Raja, Dr. Kouser Sideeq, Dr. Rifat Jan, Dr. Sahila Nabi, Dr Khalid Bashir, Dr. Abdul Rouf, Dr Abdul Hamid, Dr Iqra Nisar, Dr Labeeb, Dr Furqana, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, technical assistant and team led by Dr Fara Shafi, BMO Hazratbal including Dr. Mudasir Majeed, Haroon Nazir, Feroze Ahmad, Abdul Rashid Lone, Abdul Rashid Fomda made all necessary arrangements. The organisers expressed gratitude to the Tourism department for providing logistic support.