GMC Srinagar, ECHO India start COVID-19 vaccination programme for HCWs
Srinagar, Feb 16: Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome (ECHO) India is a not-for-profit organisation and Government Medical College Srinagar have joined hands for COVID 19 vaccination Confidence and Advocacy Program for the frontline health care workers (HCWs) programme.
GMC Srinagar in a statement said the first module will start on February 17. “GMC Srinagar is the first centre and medical college in J&K who have partnered with ECHO India.”
It said the programme objectives are to build the advocacy capacity of front-line health care workers and educators in delivering a vaccine-appropriate message, to counter any negative publicity, and ensure patient safety.
“In the Initial phase, ASHAs, Nurses from Block Hazratbal, and other nearby peripheries of Srinagar will be trained on the six modules weekly from Government Medical College, Srinagar,” it said.