GMC Srinagar employees rue delay in promotions

The delegation said that they were given (Own Pay and Grade) OPG orders which resulted in monetary and service loss for the employees. “Promotions on OPG basis were made in other cadres like Ministerial cadres (Junior Assistants/ Senior Assistant/ Stenographers) and our cases are being delayed for unknown reasons,” a member of the delegation said. He said the delegation had met the Principal of the Medical College, the Administrator of GMC, Personnel Officer, Administrative Officer several times but to no avail.

The members said that the administrative department has issued a letter to Medical College to finalise a date for deputation of the under-secretary for his signatures on DPC orders, but till date no action has been taken.

It was appealed by the employees that the seniority and promotions of the non gazetted cadres be given due importance and time. The administration of the medical college did not comment on the issue.