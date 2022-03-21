GMC Srinagar employees rue delay in promotions

Srinagar, Mar 21: The non-gazetted employees of Government Medical College Srinagar have expressed concern over the inordinate delay in their promotions and resolution of other administrative matters, alleging that the medical college is suffering from chronic apathy towards its staff.
A delegation of employees of the medical college and its associated hospitals while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that they had applied for promotion in various paramedical cadres nearly a year ago and are eligible for next promotions on paramedical posts. However, no progress has been made on the matter. They alleged that it was administrative apathy and the change in guard at the medical college that the non-gazetted employees were being subjected to such treatment.
“In September 2021, our cases were forwarded in DPC (Departmental promotion committee) and a meeting was held in October with Principal as Chairperson, and other members (Administrator, Personnel Officer, Administrative Officer, Under Secretary deputed by H&ME department),” the delegation said. “The cases were finalized but till date no such promotion orders have been issued,” they said.
The delegation said that they were given (Own Pay and Grade) OPG orders which resulted in monetary and service loss for the employees. “Promotions on OPG basis were made in other cadres like Ministerial cadres (Junior Assistants/ Senior Assistant/ Stenographers) and our cases are being delayed for unknown reasons,” a member of the delegation said. He said the delegation had met the Principal of the Medical College, the Administrator of GMC, Personnel Officer, Administrative Officer several times but to no avail.
The members said that the administrative department has issued a letter to Medical College to finalise a date for deputation of the under-secretary for his signatures on DPC orders, but till date no action has been taken.
It was appealed by the employees that the seniority and promotions of the non gazetted cadres be given due importance and time. The administration of the medical college did not comment on the issue.