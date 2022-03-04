GMC Srinagar organises medical camp at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Mar 4: Government Medical College (SMC) Srinagar organised a five-day medical camp at Hazratbal shrine.
In a statement, GMC spokesperson said on occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj and subsequent following Friday, a five-day medical first aid camp organised by Department of Community Medicine GMC through Block Medical College Hazratbal. The camp concluded on Friday evening.
“During these five days, hundreds of devotees were treated at the camps by doctors from Community Medicine GMC Srinagar and provided free medicines. During Urs days, COVID testing was also conducted at the Hazratbal shrine entrance. The camp arrangements were appreciated by the administration, and locals and devotees who visited the camps,” the statement added.