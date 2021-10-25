GMC Srinagar organises webinar on breast cancer awareness

Srinagar, Oct 25: On occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month being commemorated in October every year, a webinar was organised by Government Medical College Srinagar on this year's theme 'RISE' (Rally in Supporting, Serving and Screening Everyone).
The webinar was coordinated and conducted by Department of Community Medicine with departments of Surgical oncology, medical oncology and psychiatry Departments of Government Medical College Srinagar. The webinar was inaugurated by Prof. Masood Tanvir, principal and dean, GMC Srinagar who while discussing emerging trends of cancers globally, emphasised on awareness and early detection so that it's treated early.
Dr S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine gave the key note address and urged that breast cancer awareness shall reach colleges and University level girl students so that they are aware about breast self examination and risks of breast cancer.
Dr Kouser Sideeq Lecturer Community Medicine and organising secretary of the webinar gave overall scenario of breast cancer within various communities and countries. She discussed about preventive strategies, role of diet and lifestyle, genetic counseling.
Dr. Shamima Wani, assistant professor and incharge head, surgical oncology made an elaborate presentation on primary, secondary and tertiary prevention of breast cancer, self examination and methods early detection of breast cancer.
She talked about myths and facts about breast cancer and encouraged early detection through screening.
Dr. Mohammad Altaf Hakeem, incharge head, medical oncology talked about various social and lifestyle factors responsible for breast cancer. He made a power-point presentation on case scenario in Kashmir with youngest patient at 22 years and eldest breast cancer case at 90 years. He discussed about metastasis in breast cancer with special reference to association with pregnancy.
Dr. Sadaqat Rahman Drabu, Assistant Professor, clinical psychologist at IMHANS-K, Department of Psychiatry GMC Srinagar deliberated on role of psychotherapy and psychiatric counseling in breast cancer patients while emphasising bigger role of dignity conserving treatment and psychosocial support of breast cancer patients during their lifetime, especially during treatment.
The webinar was conducted under aegis of J&K branches of Indian association of preventive and social medicine (IAPSM) and Indian public health association (IPHA).