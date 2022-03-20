GMC Srinagar starts goiter survey among children

“The teams from Community Medicine department of GMC Srinagar shall be visiting thirty clusters, each covering 90 boys and girls in pre puberty age groups, covering 2700 children per district. A total of 10800 children shall be enrolled in four districts in Kashmir. Every child enrolled in the study would be examined for any goiter,that is enlargement of thyroid gland in the neck as per classification by World Health Organization (WHO). In addition salt samples shall be taken from every fifth enrolled child while urine sample will be collected from every tenth enrolled child to estimate iodine content is salt and urine respectively,” GMC Srinagar said in a statement.

It said the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir has already given the permission for the survey while addressing all concerned chief education officers of respective districts for necessary cooperation and support. “The survey is financed under National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Program (NIDDCP) and was delayed due to COVID pandemic which forced closure of schools for almost two years. Training of field staff has been given by senior faculty from Department of ENT, GMC Srinagar.”