GMC Srinagar starts goiter survey among children

Srinagar, Mar 20: Government Medical College Srinagar through its nodal department of Community Medicine (SPM) is conducting iodine deficiency disorders (goitre) survey among children in age group of 6-12 years.
The survey will be started within government and private schools and out of school children depending upon the school enrollment rates in four districts of Kashmir which include Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Shopian.
“The teams from Community Medicine department of GMC Srinagar shall be visiting thirty clusters, each covering 90 boys and girls in pre puberty age groups, covering 2700 children per district. A total of 10800 children shall be enrolled in four districts in Kashmir. Every child enrolled in the study would be examined for any goiter,that is enlargement of thyroid gland in the neck as per classification by World Health Organization (WHO). In addition salt samples shall be taken from every fifth enrolled child while urine sample will be collected from every tenth enrolled child to estimate iodine content is salt and urine respectively,” GMC Srinagar said in a statement.
It said the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir has already given the permission for the survey while addressing all concerned chief education officers of respective districts for necessary cooperation and support. “The survey is financed under National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Program (NIDDCP) and was delayed due to COVID pandemic which forced closure of schools for almost two years. Training of field staff has been given by senior faculty from Department of ENT, GMC Srinagar.”
“This study would tell us about the prevalence of iodine deficiency among vulnerable population of 6-12 years which has been addressed through universal iodization of edible salt decades back. However, some population groups and strata are still found consuming rock salt which is devoid of iodine content thus making people vulnerable to iodine deficiency as water and soil are the main natural sources,” said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan Professor and HOD, Community Medicine, Government Medical College
“However due to rains and snow, the iodine is lost in erosion of upper layers of soil. Further faulty cooking practices also cause loss of iodine in foods,” said Dr Khan who is principal investigator of the survey in four districts.