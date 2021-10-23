GMC’s 15-day medical camp concludes at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Oct 22: The 15-day medical camp organised by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar at DargahHazratbal concluded today
The camp was organised on the occasion of EidulMilad-un-Nabi (SAW) by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar through Block Medical Officer Hazratbal from 1st to 15th Rabi-ul-Awal at Hazratbal shrine.
“Hundreds of people visiting the shrine were benefitted with free consultation and medicines. Further COVID testing and Vaccination booths were also established where visitors benefited from getting tested for COVID infection as well as Vaccination against COVID infection. On following Friday, free blood sugar testing facility was extended to the visitors,” the organisers said in a statement.
“The administration and people visiting the shrine appreciated the efforts of provision of comprehensive medicare, COVID testing as well as Vaccination during Urs days at Hazratbal shrine,” it added.