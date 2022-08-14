Golden joint of deck launched over world’s highest Railway bridge

This milestone was achieved in the presence of the Chief Administrative Officer USBRL Surinder Mahi, Chief Engineer USBRL B B S Tomar, CMD KRCL Sanjay Gupta, ED KRCL R K Hegde and Director AFCON R Giridhar when deck launched from both sides of the arch was joined mid-way over arch portion of Chenab bridge.

“The completion of the joint means most work in the construction of the mega structure nears completion. Now the laying of the ballastless track will soon start,” officials informed media persons present at the site. “This joint is aptly named the Golden Joint. Launching of the 785 m deck over the Chenab arch bridge was carried out by joining prefabricated portions and then launching them from both ends. The golden joint is the last joint of the bridge deck, which connects both sides of the deck at the arch, to make it into a continuous structure. After aligning the two sections of the bridge in place, it will be fastened by means of HSFG (High Strength Friction Grip) bolts,” it was informed. Sanjay Gupta, while describing the process underway as a “long arduous journey”, stated that the engineers and railway officials had to face innumerable challenges including harsh terrain, complex geological features and vagaries of weather to achieve this milestone. “Challenges have not ended yet,” he added.