Good Governance Index: Srinagar ranks first in Public Infrastructure and Utilities sector

Srinagar, Jan 22: The Srinagar District has achieved First Rank in Public Infrastructure and Utilities Sector under Good Governance Index(GGI) released by the Union Minister for Home, Amit Shah on Saturday.
Srinagar has also ranked among the top five Districts in Composite GGI in Kashmir Division by scoring 5.313 points.
Pertinently, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday launched District Good Governance Index for the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir which has been prepared by the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The GGI 2021 framework covered 10 sectors and 58 indicators.
Under Public Infrastructure and Utilities, the Srinagar District has scored 0.944 points and ranked first in District Good Governance Index (DGGI).
An official statement said the aim of the Good Governance Index is to create a tool that can be used uniformly across the States for assessing the impact of various interventions that are taken up by Central and State Governments. The Good Governance is the key component of the economic transformation and with the present government’s focus on ‘minimum government and maximum governance’ the Index assumes more significance. GGI is a comprehensive and implementable framework to assess the State of Governance across the States and UTs which enables ranking of States/Districts.