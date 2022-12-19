Good Governance Week: Activities commence across Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 19: In connection with “Good Governance Week” being celebrated from December 19 to December 25, 2022, a series of activities were today held across Srinagar with special focus on disposal of public grievances and apprising citizens about various Government welfare schemes and public services.
The awareness programmes were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Danihama in Harwan Block, Handicraft Block Safa Kadal, Panzinara in Qamerwari Block and other locations by Agriculture, Handicrafts and other Departments.
The Agriculture Department organized awareness programmes for participating farmers about different centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programmes, entrepreneurship promoting schemes, protected cultivation, Seed Production Schemes etc. Member BDC concerned, Sarpanchs and village heads participated in the programme.
During the programmes, participating farmers expressed their satisfaction over vibrant extension and implementation of Agriculture programmes by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Srinagar. The Handcraft Department Srinagar also held awareness programme to sensitize artisan about the different Governments schemes. During the event artisan cards were also distributed among the local artisan of Block Safa Kadal.
Similarly, the officials of Labour Department visited various offices of various Departments including Tourism Rural development, Handicrafts, ITI, Forest etc for e-SHRAM registration.
In addition, Special awareness camps for unemployed youth were also organised to aware educated unemployed youth about various Government employment generation schemes for their handholding.
Speaking about the Good Governance Week, the DC said the weeklong activities are aimed to improve the public services delivery mechanism across the District and achieve 100 percent saturation under different individual benefit schemes, besides to sensitize citizens about Government initiatives by way of conducting awareness camps.