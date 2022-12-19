Good Governance Week: Activities commence across Srinagar

The awareness programmes were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at Danihama in Harwan Block, Handicraft Block Safa Kadal, Panzinara in Qamerwari Block and other locations by Agriculture, Handicrafts and other Departments.

The Agriculture Department organized awareness programmes for participating farmers about different centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programmes, entrepreneurship promoting schemes, protected cultivation, Seed Production Schemes etc. Member BDC concerned, Sarpanchs and village heads participated in the programme.