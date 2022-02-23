Good Samaritan starts free helpline for medical emergencies in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 23: Amid heavy snowfall, a youngster start free helpline for medical emergencies on his social media accounts.
The helpline has been started by Umain Zahoor,a young businessman from Natipora who owns a 4x4 vehicle.
“After i saw vehicles of some neighbours stuck in snow, i tried to help them out. I used social media to spread the word and identified a few localities where I could help people,” Umain said.
He said while dropping a patient, he saw a family waiting for a lift. “They had to refill oxygen cylinder of their patient. Many people require help in such situations. If we do our bit, we can save lives. I am glad that in a few hours I was able to help five such people,” he added.
Umain took the help of social media to spread the word. He said that he created a digital post and shared it on his social media accounts and also asked friends to share it.
"Share-free service, For medical emergencies in case of road blockade due to snow. Will get you out. Areas: Natipora, Chanapora, Bypass, Lal Nagar, Nowgam, Rambagh" read his digital poster with contact details.