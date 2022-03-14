Gousia Colony inhabitants decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar, Mar 14: The residents of Gousia Colony in Burzahama have complained of lack of drainage facility in the area.
A delegation from the area said that the colony was established in the late 90s. “Despite passing of over 30 years, our area is without drainage system,” said Fayaz Ahmed, a Local.
The residents said that during rainy season, the water logging in the area creates inconvenience to the locals.
“Our colony road is also damaged due to waterlogging following rain or snow. We urge authorities to construct a drainage system in our area at the earliest,” they added.