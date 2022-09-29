Gousia Colony residents demand macadamisation

Srinagar, Sep 29: Residents of Gousia Colony Ishber Nishat here have demanded macadamisation
A delegation from the area said that they had lodged grievance LG’s grievance cell portal with regard to dilapidated road condition from Sadu Colony towards Markzi Mavnat Trust-Gratbal Ishber, Gousia Colony (Nishat). They said later the R&B Division, SMC worked out an estimate reportedly at Rs.4763035 vide no. Rsd 456 dated 06/08/2022 for the purpose.
“After submitting it to the higher authorities viz SMC, the file is still pending for formal sanction. It is requested that blacktopping on the said stretch of road must considered for the public good so that this long pending demand of the area is redressed before onset of winter,” they added.