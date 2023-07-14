‘Government committed to eliminate drug menace from society’

The event was held to raise mass awareness against drug abuse. The Cycle Race was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar from as part of IEC activities of the District Administration to spread mass awareness against menace of drugs from Srinagar.

After flagging off the Cycle Race, DC Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The DC reiterates the Commitment of District Administration Srinagar to eliminate the menace of drugs and its peddling from Srinagar to save youth.