‘Government committed to eliminate drug menace from society’

Srinagar, July 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday morning flagged-off a Cycle Race, Cyclothon under categories of 17/19 years Girls and 14 years Boys under Drug free Srinagar campaign here at Bakshi Stadium.
The event was held to raise mass awareness against drug abuse. The Cycle Race was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar from as part of IEC activities of the District Administration to spread mass awareness against menace of drugs from Srinagar.
After flagging off the Cycle Race, DC Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The DC reiterates the Commitment of District Administration Srinagar to eliminate the menace of drugs and its peddling from Srinagar to save youth.
DC Srinagar also made a mention of “MISSION WAAPSI” campaign of Srinagar District Administration. The Race culminated at Indoor Sports Ground Polo View where participant students were awarded prizes. Sara from GHSS Amirakadal secured 1st Position in the 19 years Girls category, while Wafa from GHSS Rajbagh & Medehia from GHSS Amirakadal secured 2nd & 3rd respectively in the event.
In the 17 years Girls age group Yumana from Iqra Educational Institute remained the winner, Nabeela from Millinson School secured 2nd position and Farah from Tiny Hearts remained at 3rd place.
Similarly, in 14 years Boys Haseeb from Kashmir Harvard School secured 1st position and Atif Fayaz from Iqra Educational Institute got 2nd & Shabir from Legends remained at 3rd place. Consolation prizes were also awarded to the students and a special prize was awarded to Naira Mumtaz, just 10 year old, who was also a part of the awareness event.