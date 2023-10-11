Government Dental College & Hospital observes World Mental Health Day

Srinagar, Oct 11: The Department of Public Health- Community Dentistry of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar organised a function to observe ‘World Mental Health Day-2023’.
Other than patient education posters and banners, a painting competition was organized in which BDS students and interns of the college participated with full zeal.
Earlier, Prof. Dr. Riyaz Farooq, who is Principal/Dean of the college, gave a brief address to the audience and the participants of the competition.
The participants of the competition displayed their skills in the painting competition and highlighted the causes and methods to cope up with mental stress.
Prize distribution ceremony was held at the end of the competition. Prof. Dr Sandeep Kour Head Department of Prosthodontics, Dr Shazana Nazir Associate Professor and Arshid Hussain artist, Government Dental College and Hospital were the experts for selection of the winners of the competition.
Nafeesa Azhar won the first prize, Nudrat Malik and Rifat Kohli won the second prize while Sanjeev Kumar, Irshad Husaain and Manvi Aggarwal won the third prize in the competition. At the end of the competition participation certificates were distributed to all the participants.