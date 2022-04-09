Government expedites work on new building at Bone and Joint Hospital

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education (J&K Government), Vivek Bhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that instructions have already been issued to the executing agency to expedite the work. “We have made good progress in the past one month and are expecting that we will be handed over the building in October this year only,” he said.

Recently, a three-member team from the World Bank visited the hospital where they took the stock of progress. The work commenced in 2019 on the project that had been approved in 2015. The hospital had suffered major damage in 2014, with one of its buildings declared unsafe, the infrastructure suffering worse now, after the fire incident.