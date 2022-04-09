Government expedites work on new building at Bone and Joint Hospital

Srinagar, Apr 8: After the blaze at Bone and Joint Hospital last month, the wards of the hospital have been rendered unusable, putting patients in distress with endless waits for their surgeries. A new building under construction for years, the Government said, will alleviate the miseries of people and is being fast-paced.
A World Bank funded building is coming up at Bone and Joint Hospital, the funds allocated to the Hospital after the floods of 2014, under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The Rs 89 crore 120 bedded building was to act as an additional block to the Hospital. However, after the March 5 fire at the Hospital, the doctors and the faculty have pinned their entire hopes of restoring patient services to the fullest on this block only. Currently, most wards of the hospital have been rendered unusable due to water seepage during fire evacuation and the damage caused by the massive blaze. The hospital has restored OPD service, trauma service and admission, albeit curtailed.
A senior doctor at the hospital said that the building has been under construction for at least two years and is still no more than mortar and bricks. “We need this building more than ever before. We have not been able to cater to patients who badly need surgeries because there are hardly any beds here,” he said. The doctor appealed to the government that the building, which is coming up with G + 4 plan, must be built with G + 5 plan. “The foundation of the building has been for G + 5 but later one floor was reduced. Now that we have such a dearth of space, a floor will help us accommodate at least 30 more beds and many other areas that are critical for this hospital,” he said.
Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education (J&K Government), Vivek Bhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that instructions have already been issued to the executing agency to expedite the work. “We have made good progress in the past one month and are expecting that we will be handed over the building in October this year only,” he said.
Recently, a three-member team from the World Bank visited the hospital where they took the stock of progress. The work commenced in 2019 on the project that had been approved in 2015. The hospital had suffered major damage in 2014, with one of its buildings declared unsafe, the infrastructure suffering worse now, after the fire incident.