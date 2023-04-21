Govt appoints Liaison Officers for G-20 summit training

In an official communication, the Divisional administration Kashmir has stated that the Additional Director General of Police Security J&K Srinagar on April 19 of 2023 has intimated that Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) New Delhi has proposed to organize the Soft Skill Training Programme on Security of G-20 event on April 28 of 2023 at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur for the officers appointed as Liaison Officers.

Notably, the General Administration Department (GAD) has appointed around 54 liaison officers from Jammu and Kashmir for smooth conduct of the G-20 Summit.