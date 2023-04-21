Govt appoints Liaison Officers for G-20 summit training

Srinagar, Apr 21: In preparation for the upcoming G-20 event to be held in Srinagar next month, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has proposed a soft skills training program for the Liaison Officers with regard to the security of the G-20 Summit.
In an official communication, the Divisional administration Kashmir has stated that the Additional Director General of Police Security J&K Srinagar on April 19 of 2023 has intimated that Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) New Delhi has proposed to organize the Soft Skill Training Programme on Security of G-20 event on April 28 of 2023 at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur for the officers appointed as Liaison Officers.
Notably, the General Administration Department (GAD) has appointed around 54 liaison officers from Jammu and Kashmir for smooth conduct of the G-20 Summit.
As per the letter issued by the Additional Director General of Police Security, J&K Srinagar to divisional administration Kashmir, it has been stated that the training program for liaison officers will take place on April 27 and 28, 2023 at SKPA Udhampur.
"The first day of training, April 27th, is intended for Police Officers and Officials, whereas April 28th is for Civil Officers of J&K," the letter reads.
In wake of this, the Liaison Officers who have been designated by the GAD have been asked to attend the soft skills training program on April 28th, 2023, at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur. "The Liaison Officers from the valley should report to SKPA Udhampur by April 27th, 2023, in the evening so that the training could start on time," the official communication reads.
The training programme is an essential part of preparing for the G-20 Summit, and it will help the Liaison Officers to provide efficient and effective security.
"Therefore, it is advised that all the Liaison Officers attend the training program to ensure the successful execution of the G-20 Summit," the document reads.
An official said the training program was a significant step towards ensuring the security of the G-20 event, and it will provide the Liaison Officers with the necessary skills to handle any potential security threats.
Notably, Kashmir is all set to host the G-20 meeting in May, 2023, at summer capital Srinagar. The J&K administration has already started making advance arrangements for it.
The government has already constituted a five-member high level committee for overall coordination of the G-20 Summit.
This will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state’s special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution was withdrawn and into two Union Territories in August 2019.