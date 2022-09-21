Govt approves construction of new Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal

“The rates for the items, not covered in JK-SSR or any other relevant Schedule, shall conform to the Analysis of rates based on the authentic Data Book which needs to be computed and approved by the competent authority well before the invitation of tenders under set codal procedures,” the order reads.

Further, it has been stated that the lump-sum provisions, either in terms of percentage or fixed as made for certain components of the DPR are provisional and shall be subject to detailed estimates based on actual design details/requirements and relevant rates which will be framed and approved by competent authorities well before the invitation of tenders under set codal procedures.