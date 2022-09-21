Govt approves construction of new Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Sep 21: Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the construction of the new building for the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at Hazratbal in Srinagar.
The new building is going to come up at the cost of Rs 1899.74 lakhs.
According to an official order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to Government, Health & Medical Education Department, proposals are strictly devised and designed as per latest relevant codes and specifications of PWD/CPWD and same is authenticated and proof checked by the competent authority (NIT/DIQC), before taking up execution in hand.
“The rates for the items, not covered in JK-SSR or any other relevant Schedule, shall conform to the Analysis of rates based on the authentic Data Book which needs to be computed and approved by the competent authority well before the invitation of tenders under set codal procedures,” the order reads.
Further, it has been stated that the lump-sum provisions, either in terms of percentage or fixed as made for certain components of the DPR are provisional and shall be subject to detailed estimates based on actual design details/requirements and relevant rates which will be framed and approved by competent authorities well before the invitation of tenders under set codal procedures.
“It has also been directed that the inventory of serviceable material from dismantling shall be made and carefully recorded and that the cost of serviceable material used during execution must be deducted from work,” the order reads.
As per the conditions, the e-tendering mode will be followed for fixation of the award of contract for execution of the project and the fragmentation of the project, while tendering will not be allowed, while it has been noted that shall be no cost/ time overrun involved in the project and that the set time is strictly adhered to, ensuring that there is no escalation under any circumstances.
Before the commencement of work, the concerned will have to get the necessary NOC from all Regulatory Authorities apart from carrying out the necessary load-bearing capacity test of soil at the construction site.
“Encumbrance-free land is available for execution of the works. The necessary load-bearing capacity test of soil shall be undertaken at site. While designing, adequate provisions in design need to be incorporated for making the structure/s resistant to earthquakes. The Technical Vetting is exclusively for the purpose of the Accord of Administration. Approval and shall not be construed as any rate approval to the project or any approval for inclusion in the plan,” reads an order.