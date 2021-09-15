‘Govt committed to revive traditional crafts’

Addressing the participants, the DDC said that Handicraft of Kashmir has made its footprints globally and it is a collective responsibility to preserve centuries old traditional art and culture which is also the identity of our traditional society.

He said the objective of the meeting is to discuss and formulate a plan for handholding of the Handicraft sector and upliftment and welfare of the people associated with it.

The DC emphasized on the Artisans to incorporate the latest technological trends and innovations as per present market trends to explore various other non-conventional marketing methods and proper e-marketing of the products, so that the ambit of marketing of handicraft and handloom products is broadened.

He also directed the officers to lay special emphasis on marketing strategy and said that success stories of some successful e-commerce sites should be replicated for increasing the marketability of the produce of the artisans to showcase their products for better market support to address market linkage issues.

The DDC said that the government has launched various schemes for the artisans and they should avail maximum benefits from such initiatives. He assured them all possible support from the administration so that artisans of the Srinagar district are benefitted from different government schemes.

The DC asked the Assistant Director Handicrafts to organize a workshop cum awareness programme for the awareness of Artisans of the district and invite resource persons from Handicrafts, Handloom and Banking sector so that Artisans are sensitized about the government sponsored schemes.

On the occasion, the Assistant Director Handicrafts gave an overview of various schemes for Artisans. He informed that at present about 45000 Artisans are registered with the Handicrafts Department in Srinagar district.

The Lead District Manager also threw light on the various schemes for Artisans. He informed that under Artisan Credit Card and MUDRA schemes, Artisans do not require any guarantor for financial assistance from banks

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Director Handicrafts, Shariq Iqbal, Manager District Lead Bank, Abdul Majeed Bhat and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.