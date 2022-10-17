Govt directs school heads to conduct PTMs every month, issues guidelines

It further reads that the PTM helps the school to learn from parents or guardians so that teachers can be better informed about student’s strengths, needs, behaviors, and learning styles.

“It helps to discuss enrichment or intervention strategies to support students’ learning and also discuss issues that may be interfering with students’ learning and growth,” the circular reads.

In view of this, all the heads of government and private recognised schools have been directed to conduct PTM on 26th every month.

“In case of any holiday on the said date the meeting to be conducted on the next working day,” the circular reads, adding that the minutes of the meeting should be documented and the follow up action on the issues cropped up during the conduct of such meetings should be documented and addressed properly.