Govt directs school heads to conduct PTMs every month, issues guidelines

Srinagar, Oct 17: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has directed all the heads of the schools to hold monthly Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) noting that it was an essential part of schooling along with the education and learning of students.
The DSEK in a circular issued on Monday said the PTM helps in enhancing and boosting the student’s engagement in the learning system.
“PTM is an opportunity to share the academic progress, observation in the classroom and home, assessments, and their interaction with teachers and friends,” the DSEK circular reads.
The Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir said that holding effective PTMs can boost family involvement in classrooms and help in promoting positive outcomes for teachers, students and the school.
“A parent-teacher meeting is a great opportunity to share academic progress and growth based on classroom observations, testing data, assessments, portfolios, and assignments,” the circular reads.
It further reads that the PTM helps the school to learn from parents or guardians so that teachers can be better informed about student’s strengths, needs, behaviors, and learning styles.
“It helps to discuss enrichment or intervention strategies to support students’ learning and also discuss issues that may be interfering with students’ learning and growth,” the circular reads.
In view of this, all the heads of government and private recognised schools have been directed to conduct PTM on 26th every month.
“In case of any holiday on the said date the meeting to be conducted on the next working day,” the circular reads, adding that the minutes of the meeting should be documented and the follow up action on the issues cropped up during the conduct of such meetings should be documented and addressed properly.
Notably the DSEK has framed the modus operandi for the conduct of PTM as well.
As per the modus operandi, the PTM will majorly focus on learning, but it will discuss factors that can affect learning including students’ behavioral and social development.
“Make sure the teacher is familiar with your school’s protocols on cumulative progress reports, grading policies, and any other student assessment tools,” the circular reads.
The teachers have been asked to prepare the materials well before the conference noting that it will make teachers feel more at ease when families show up at the classrooms.
“As teachers are teaching during the school year, teachers should keep in mind which performance will be shared and reported at meetings,” the official document reads, adding that the Review student data, assignments and assessments must be reviewed properly before sharing with the parents.
“Teachers can also prepare an outline or agenda for conferences and share them with parents so they know what to expect. If the teacher will be discussing any problems, make sure to have documentation, such as examples of misbehavior or missed assignments,” it reads.
The teachers have been asked to display students’ work, and make space for the conference with an adult-sized table and chairs.
“If parents need to bring their child or other siblings, have an area set aside with puzzles, games, worksheets, or computers to limit distractions,” the DSEK circular reads.
The teachers have been asked to discuss progress and growth of the students and inform parents about their child’s ability levels or grade levels in different content areas.