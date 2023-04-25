Govt initiates measures to improve air quality index in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 25: Srinagar administration has initiated several measures to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in the district.
In this regard, a meeting of District Level Implementation Committee on National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the Action Plans for reclaiming and Greening of Hills, IEC activities and Roadside plantation under NCAP.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed Action plans proposed by the Sub Committees constituted for reclaiming and greening of denuded Hill slopes, IEC activities and Roadside plantation under NCAP in Srinagar District.
On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held on the Action Plans proposed by the concerned Departments Srinagar aimed to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in the district.
While reviewing the Action Plan for Reclaiming and Greening of Hills, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that 3 spots have been identified by the Committee which shall be developed through the plantation and green cover with visible impact particularly in stone quarry/mining-affected areas and barren patches of the mountains.
The DC was also apprised that the DPR of Rs 2.50 crore for the construction of water fountains along Sakidafar-Aali Masjid Road Axis under NCAP to reduce the air pollution in the area.
Similarly, with regard to roadside plantation under NCAP, the DC asked the Executive Engineer Landscape Division to prepare a comprehensive DPR for undertaking plantation/green cover on Central verges along important junctions of the City including Pandrathen-Athwajan Axis and Panthachowk-Lasjan Axis.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held with regard to the IEC-related activity plan under NCAP was also discussed to attain a better Air Quality Index in the years ahead.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked all line Departments to take proactive actions in formulating the Action Plans for Reclaiming & Greening of Hills, IEC activities and Roadside plantation under NCAP and submit the plans by April 29, so that tendering process and other procedures are initiated at the earliest.
The DC urged the Officers to lay special thrust on all parameters of NCAP including IEC activities and asked them to work in unison besides ensuring active involvement of the masses in the awareness campaign on a mass scale to sensitize the people about the ill effects of air pollution and effective Action Plan to control and abatement of air pollution.