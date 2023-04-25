Govt initiates measures to improve air quality index in Srinagar

In this regard, a meeting of District Level Implementation Committee on National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the Action Plans for reclaiming and Greening of Hills, IEC activities and Roadside plantation under NCAP.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed Action plans proposed by the Sub Committees constituted for reclaiming and greening of denuded Hill slopes, IEC activities and Roadside plantation under NCAP in Srinagar District.