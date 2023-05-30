Govt makes 'life-saving jackets' mandatory for shikaras in Dal, Nigeen lakes, other water bodies

An order issued here today read, "In order to ensure the safety of tourists taking Shikara rides in Dal and Nigeen Lakes and other water bodies and to prevent any untoward incident in view of inclement weather conditions or any other reasons, it is hereby ordered that as provided in the J&K Tourism Policy guidelines, each Shikara boat registered under J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978 shall maintain the availability of a minimum of three Life Saving Jackets of recommended quality and specifications in the boat, at all times, failing which the registration under the said Act shall be cancelled".