Govt makes 'life-saving jackets' mandatory for shikaras in Dal, Nigeen lakes, other water bodies

Srinagar, May 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government has made 'life saving jackets' mandatory for Shikara boats in Dal and Nigeen lakes besides other water bodies of the region.
An order issued here today read, "In order to ensure the safety of tourists taking Shikara rides in Dal and Nigeen Lakes and other water bodies and to prevent any untoward incident in view of inclement weather conditions or any other reasons, it is hereby ordered that as provided in the J&K Tourism Policy guidelines, each Shikara boat registered under J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978 shall maintain the availability of a minimum of three Life Saving Jackets of recommended quality and specifications in the boat, at all times, failing which the registration under the said Act shall be cancelled".
The order comes just a day after 21 tourists enjoying shikaras ride in Dal lake were stranded due to heavy rains and gusty winds. However, the river wing of Srinagar police moved swiftly and rescued the tourists.