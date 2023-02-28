Govt orders change in school timings in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 28: The J&K government has ordered change in the school timings in Srinagar from March 01 of 2023.
The decision comes a day ahead of reopening of schools across Kashmir after a break of more than two months winter vacation.
As per the official communication addressed to Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the administrative department has fixed the timing of schools in Srinagar city from 9am to 2pm.
"I am directed to convey approval of the department for change of school timings in Srinagar City from 9am to 2pm w.e.f March 1 of 2023," reads an official communication signed by Under Secretary in SED Muhammad Iqbal Mir.
As already reported by Greater Kashmir newspaper, the traffic police department Srinagar had recommended to the School Education Department (SED) to change the school timing of schools falling within the city limits to ease the traffic congestion.
The proposal was sent in view of the bad condition of the roads due to the construction work going on everywhere around the city.