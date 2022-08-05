Govt orders probe in continuation of retired officers in Cluster University Srinagar

As per the government order, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) has been appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an enquiry into the matter of allowing retired officers to continue in Cluster University Srinagar (CUS).

"The inquiry officer will fix responsibility of the officers and officials who exceeded their authority and passed orders without approval of Competent Authority," reads an order issued by Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

As per the order, the Special Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) has been appointed as the Presenting Officer in the case.