Govt seeks explanation for serpentine queues at SMHS Hospital

Official communication from H&ME Department titled show cause notice and numbered H&ME-GRV0OSD/57/2022 (e-office) addressed to Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital has asked the officer to explain why there was unmanaged crowd at the hospital’s OPD counters. “It has come to the administrative department with photographic evidence that on 28 March at 12 noon, there were serpentine queues of patients present at two OPD counters of SMHS Hospital” reads the communication. It further reads that some patients were ‘reportedly waiting for more than four hours’ and bearing the weather vagaries.

The department has sought explanation from the Medical Superintendent and said that the scene ‘speaks volumes about the administrative mismanagement on your behalf at managing the footfall at the GMC Srinagar’. The show cause notice has alleged that there is ‘dereliction of duty’ on part of Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital and asked him to explain within five days of the issue of the notice, that is 19 April.