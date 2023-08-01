Govt should play its role in restoring Khushalsar, Gilsar: NLCO

Srinagar, Aug 1: After conducting extensive cleaning of Khushlarsar and Gilsar lakes in Downtown, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has urged Government to play its role in long-term conservation of these water bodies.
In a statement, president NLCO Manzoor Wangoo said for the past several years, NLCO has been conducting cleaning drives in the twin lakes. “We are delighted to share that we have extended our cleaning drive. After extensive discussions and counselling a few days back with the dwellers of Zadibal from Khushalsar side, and upon their request, we are delighted to update that the cleansing machine has been successfully shifted to their side of the lake. This move comes with the aim of rejuvenating the part of the lake that has been in shambles since long,” Wangnoo said.
“Last year we faced tough resistance from some locals who claimed the water body as their proprietary land. However, with unwavering determination and support from stakeholders, we stood firm in our commitment to preserve and protect these vital ecosystems,” he said.
“We extend our gratitude to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir police and all stakeholders for their unwavering support. As we continue this mission, we hope to witness more and more dwellers and inhabitants joining us in this noble cause. Together, we can create a profound and lasting impact on the health and beauty of our cherished lakes, for ourselves and future generations to come. Let's make a difference today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Wangnoo said.
“Government has to play its role in the conservation of these water bodies. Firstly, these twin urban lakes are yet to be claimed by any department. We request that these lakes should be handed over to the competent department or authority for sustained outcome. There is a need for demarcation of boundaries of the water bodies to prevent encroachments and protect their ecological integrity. Subsequently
encroachments should be removed to restore the original expanse of these water bodies to their former glory,” he said.
He said authorities must ensure that sewage drains are connected to appropriate sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent contamination of the water bodies.
“Numerous springs that are buried need to be revitalised and restored. Construction of Jetties on the banks of these lakes will be an added attraction both for tourists, bird watchers, nature enthusiasts as well as locals
Developing dedicated cycle tracks around the water bodies to promote eco-friendly transportation and enhance their accessibility for the public can be done under smart city projects,” he said.
“These water bodies are outflow channels of Dal Lake and part of traditional navigation routes. Authorities, especially LCMA can use its deweeding machines to increase carrying capacity of these water bodies. It needs joint efforts by the Government and public to restore these water bodies,” Wangnoo said.
“Our Mission Ehsaas has taken a commendable step towards environmental protection by launching a cleaning drive of the Khushalsar lake. This initiative has been highly appreciated by both the Prime Minister in his “Mann ki Baat” address, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in his “Awam Ki Awaz” initiative. The cleaning drive not only helps in restoring the natural beauty of these lakes but also has a positive impact on the lives of the people living around it. Mission Ehsaas' commitment to sustainable development and conservation is a positive example for other initiatives to follow,” Wangnoo added.