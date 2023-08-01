Govt should play its role in restoring Khushalsar, Gilsar: NLCO

In a statement, president NLCO Manzoor Wangoo said for the past several years, NLCO has been conducting cleaning drives in the twin lakes. “We are delighted to share that we have extended our cleaning drive. After extensive discussions and counselling a few days back with the dwellers of Zadibal from Khushalsar side, and upon their request, we are delighted to update that the cleansing machine has been successfully shifted to their side of the lake. This move comes with the aim of rejuvenating the part of the lake that has been in shambles since long,” Wangnoo said.

“Last year we faced tough resistance from some locals who claimed the water body as their proprietary land. However, with unwavering determination and support from stakeholders, we stood firm in our commitment to preserve and protect these vital ecosystems,” he said.