Govt to carry restoration of 11 Religious places, Heritage sites in Srinagar

The meeting was held to review progress of works being executed on development and restoration of Religious Places/Assets in the District. At the outset, DC discussed threadbare the Action Plan prepared for carrying out the restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of Religious Places/Heritage Sites in Srinagar in the financial year 2023-24.

The DC was given a detailed overview about the DPRs regarding the all identified Religious Places/Heritage Sites under “Scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir”.