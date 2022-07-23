Grand Tasawuf conference begins at Bulbulshah Park

Srinagar, July 23: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today attended a two days Grand Tasawuf Conference and Mehfil-e-Sama at Hazrat Bulbulshah Park at Raj Bagh, here.
The conference that commenced today has been organised by Kashmir Society International, Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya International in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations.
Div Com who was also chief guest at the conference appreciated the Chairman of KSI, Khawaja Farooq Renzu for reviving 700 years old Sufi culture in Kashmir which is based on communal Harmony. He said that all those Sufi shrines which have either been ignored in Kashmir shall be given top most attention for revival.
Later, the Div Com also released 21 books on Tasawuf. He said there should be no room for believers and ideologues of hate unliterary arena. He recalled that last year on three occasions he released more than 300 books on Tasawuf on this platform which speaks of the great literary contribution of this organization.
Chairman KSI complimented Div Com for sparing his precious time to attend the Grand Tasawuf Conference. He also complimented people of Kashmir for yearning love and unity under the light of Tasawwuf. During the conference, 21 books of Tasawuf of Hazrat Ali Mohammad Gilkar, Tabia Ali, Ibne Amin Shah, Qadeemi sahib, Hazrat Shouhulu sahib of Samad Mir Order, Narwara Masroor sahib, Kareem sahib, Damdar sahib were released.