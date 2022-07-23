Grand Tasawuf conference begins at Bulbulshah Park

The conference that commenced today has been organised by Kashmir Society International, Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya International in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Div Com who was also chief guest at the conference appreciated the Chairman of KSI, Khawaja Farooq Renzu for reviving 700 years old Sufi culture in Kashmir which is based on communal Harmony. He said that all those Sufi shrines which have either been ignored in Kashmir shall be given top most attention for revival.