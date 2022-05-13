Green Colony residents decry dilapidated road

A delegation told Greater Kashmir that the work on the drain was started in October 2021 and since then the road is lying in dilapidated condition, causing immense problems. “Several residents including the elders, females and school going children have suffered minor injuries after stumbling on the treacherous road,” they said, adding the residents have to park their vehicles on the main road, as they get stuck in the muck. They further said the children and elders aren’t able to move in the evening hours fearing that they might get grievous injuries.

The problem further compounds during rains as the road turns into cesspool. “It seems authorities have forgotten to take up the repair works after the drainage part was done,” they added.