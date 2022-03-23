Srinagar

Two cops injured in Rainawari grenade attack

The grenade was lobbed on a naka party of the security forces.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, March 23: Militants lobbed a grenade on the security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, leaving two policemen injured.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that the grenade was lobbed on a naka party of the security forces.

He said two cops suffered minor splinter injuries following which they were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the blast, the police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants.

