Grenade blast injures cop, three civilians at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 25: A police inspector and three civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on the security forces at the busy Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar city on Tuesday afternoon, reports said.
The area is a few hundred metres away from city centre Lal Chowk with the attack coming a day before Republic Day amid heightened security arrangements in the valley.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that militants lobbed the grenade at a joint team of police and CRPF deployed in the area.
However it missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to three pedestrians—a woman identified as Asmat, 40, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Hajam of Charar-i-Shareef and a couple— Tanveera, 38, and her husband Muhammad Shafi Bhat, 43, of Chattabal area of Srinagar besides a police inspector identified as Tanveer Ahmad.
All of them were shifted to nearby SMHS hospital where their condition is stable, Dr Kawaljeet Singh told GNS.
Sources said that while the couple has suffered injuries in the abdomen region, the woman from Charar-i-Shareef Budgam has injuries in legs. Details regarding the condition of the police inspector were awaited.
A top Police officer confirmed the blast to GNS and said that whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. He said thata case has been registered and further investigation underway.